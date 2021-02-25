‘Mortal Kombat’ Red Band Trailer Breaks Viewership Records

EXCLUSIVE: The viewership for New Line’s red band trailer of Mortal Kombat has clocked 116M views in its first week, becoming the biggest red band trailer of all-time, besting the 4-day mark of Logan and Deadpool 2 and continuing to do so.

The trailer for the Simon McQuoid directed feature trended in 52 total markets on YouTube and 28 total markets on Twitter, registering a 98% Positive-to-Neutral social sentiment rating.

Separately, RelishMix tells us that the viral reposting rate for Mortal Kombat is a very high 47:1 ratio.

The trailer received high praise from fans across Reddit and video gaming news sites such as GameSpot and NintendoWire, some who’ve been quite skeptical about video game adaptations. GameSpot beamed, “It’s loaded with the kind of blood, gore, and crazy superhuman abilities fans of the video game series have come to expect… It’s also packed with a bunch of iconic characters from the franchise, giving them each time to shine (and mutilate their opponents)… Our first look at Jax’s cybernetic arms is pretty impressive.”

The latest trailer for Mortal Kombat even caught the attention of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter:

I’ve been waiting for this ever since the bad one from the 90’s. 😭 #MortalKombatMovie https://t.co/meo8Wi8E6L — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) February 19, 2021

Mortal Kombat was launched by Midway in 1992. The game focuses on several characters of various intentions who enter a martial arts tournament with worldly consequences. The logline for the latest New Line movie: MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

There were two Mortal Kombat movies in 1995 and a sequel in 1997 which combined grossed $173.4M WW. The first movie opened to No. 1 with a strong 3-day at the time of $23.2M stateside.

This latest iteration of Mortal Kombat debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16.

Back in 2017, the first trailer for New Line’s It smashed then global 24-hour traffic records with 197M views, blowing past the previous record set by Universal’s The Fate of the Furious (139M).

