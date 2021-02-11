You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Pedro Pascal To Star As Joel In ‘The Last Of Us’ HBO Series Based On Video Game

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Morgan Wallen Speaks Out On Instagram, Offers Apology For His Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Country singer Morgan Wallen has asked his fans not to defend him because he “was wrong” and now takes “ownership” of problems caused by a racial slur recorded by a neighbor.

Wallen took to Instagram and delivered a five-minute video on what happened on the night he was recorded saying farewell to friends and using the N-word. The fallout from that incident has seen him suspended by his record label, pulled from radio, and dropped by many representatives and institutions in the country music genre.

The 27-year-old Wallen has since remained silent, but emerged today to give his side of the story.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad