Country Star Morgan Wallen Dropped From Radio & Playlists After N-Word Video Surfaces

Morgan Wallen, the top-selling country music star and former The Voice contestant who was dropped by Saturday Night Live from an appearance in October when video surfaced of him partying without a face mask, is apologizing again, this time for a video that likely will have a harsher impact on his career: In a video shot by a neighbor, Wallen is seen outside his Nashville home shouting the N-word.

In the video, the singer can be seen and heard returning home from an evening partying with friends when he loudly says goodbye to his buddies, referring to one of them with the epithet. TMZ posted the footage Tuesday night, along with the 27-year-old Wallen’s apology: “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Response from the country music industry was swift: As Deadline’s sister publication Variety first reported last night, radio network Cumulus Media immediately removed Wallen from the playlists of its 400-plus stations. Wallen’s music also disappeared from Spotify’s Hot Country Songs playlist and Apple Music’s Today’s Country. As of early Wednesday morning, his music remained off those playlists but was otherwise available on the services.

Morgan’s latest record, Dangerous: The Double Album, has topped the Billboard 200 for four weeks.

Wallen, who was arrested outside a Nashville bar in May for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, made headlines in October when SNL creator Lorne Michaels pulled him from a guest musician spot after video surfaced of the maskless singer partying in a crowded bar, in violation of SNL‘s Covid protocols. Wallen apologized, and was booked for a December episode, in which he took part in a Christmas Carol-like skit about repenting his mistake.

Wallen first came to public attention in 2014 as a contestant on Season 6 of The Voice, making it to the playoffs before elimination.