CMT Removes Country Star Morgan Wallen From All Platforms Following Racial Slur Incident; Record Label Suspends Big-Selling Singer

CMT, the Viacom-owned country music television channel, is removing top-selling singer Morgan Wallen from all platforms in response to the star’s video-captured use of an ethnic slur.

In a statement posted on social media today, CMT wrote: “After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms. We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion.”

The channel is the latest company to dump Wallen after TMZ posted a video last night of the singer using the N-word after an evening out with friends. His label, Big Loud Records, suspended his contract today, writing in a statement, “In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s contract indefinitely.” Wallen’s distributor, Republic Records, said it “fully supports” Big Loud’s decision.

Wallen, a top-selling country music star and former The Voice contestant who was dropped by Saturday Night Live from an appearance in October when video surfaced of him partying without a face mask, apologized after TMZ posted video shot by the singer’s neighbor in Nashville. In the video, the singer can be seen and heard returning home from an evening partying with friends when he loudly says goodbye to his buddies, referring to one of them with the racial epithet and a sexist vulgarity.

Radio network Cumulus Media removed Wallen from the playlists of its 400-plus stations. Wallen’s music also disappeared from Spotify’s Hot Country Songs playlist and Apple Music’s Today’s Country. As of early Wednesday morning, his music remained off those playlists but was otherwise available on the services.

Morgan’s latest record, Dangerous: The Double Album, has topped the Billboard 200 for four weeks, since debuting in the top spot after its January 8 release.

The 27-year-old Wallen issued an apology last night, saying: “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Wallen was dropped from a scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live in October after video was posted on social media showing the singer partying in a crowded bar without a Covid mask, in violation of NBC protocols. He was rebooked for a December spot, during which he appeared in a sketch expressing remorse. Watch it below.

