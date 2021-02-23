‘Monster High’ Live-Action TV Movie & Animated Series Reboot Set By Nickelodeon & Mattel

EXCLUSIVE: Monster High, the ghoulish toy line, is getting another stab at television with a new animated series and the franchise’s first live-action project.

Nickelodeon and Mattel have teamed up on two projects featuring the Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura and Frankie Stein characters.

The ViacomCBS-owned network will premiere the two projects in 2022.

The animated series will follow the characters as they navigate the hilarity of high school in the hallowed halls of Monster High. It will be showrun by Shea Fontana, who has worked on DC Superhero Girls. Claudia Spinelli, SVP Animation Development, is overseeing the project for Nickelodeon, and Mattel exec producer Adam Bonnett and Christopher Keenan, SVP Content Development, overseeing for Mattel.

A slew of Monster High animated episodes, including specials, have been produced starting in 2010 with a handful of specials airing on Nickelodeon.

On the live-action side, Jenny Jaffe, who wrote on the Big Hero 6 TV series and is working on the new version of Rugrats, will write a TV movie musical event alongside Greg Erb and Jason Oremland (Princess and the Frog). Production on the Monster High movie is being overseen by Nickelodeon’s SVP Live-Action Zack Olin and SVP Live-Action Scripted Content Shauna Phelan. Adam Bonnett is also leading the live-action project for Mattel.

“These classic monsters have always captured kids’ imaginations and we are so excited and proud to welcome Monster High to our brand for a new generation of kids,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation. “We have terrific partners on board at Mattel to create original content in different formats, and, with the expertise of the Nick creative team helmed by Claudia Spinelli on the animation development side, and Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan on the live-action side, we can’t wait to showcase the comedy and adventure of these characters as they defy expectations and take on the world.”

“Monster High’s strong message of inclusivity is more relevant than ever,” said Fred Soulie, General Manager, Mattel Television. “Nickelodeon shares our passion for the brand and its purpose having worked on the franchise when it first launched more than a decade ago. They are the ideal partners to bring these beloved characters and their stories to life through episodic television and the live-action television movie.”

“We could not be more excited to work with Ramsey, Claudia, Zack, Shauna, our writers and the entire Nickelodeon animation and live-action teams to introduce Monster High to a new audience,” added Mattel’s Bonnet. “This property has always resonated deeply with fans and our reimagination of the franchise will focus on addressing important themes of identity and empowerment for kids today.”