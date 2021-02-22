‘Modern Love’: Gbenga Akinnagbe, Anna Paquin, Kit Harrington, Zoe Chao & Minnie Driver Among 28 Cast In Season 2 Of Amazon Anthology Series

Amazon has set the Season 2 cast for its half-hour romantic anthology series Modern Love, based on The New York Times column. The new season was filmed in Albany, New York City, Schenectady, and Troy, New York and Dublin, Ireland, and will premiere on Prime Video later this year in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Susan Blackwell (Madam Secretary), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Tom Burke (Mank), Zoe Chao (Love Life), Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black), Minnie Driver (Cinderella), newcomer Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), Telci Huynh (God Friended Me), Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Zane Pais (Room 104), Anna Paquin (Flack), Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen), Ben Rappaport (For the People), Milan Ray (Troop Zero), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Miranda Richardson (Stronger), Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), James Scully (You S2), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl), Lulu Wilson (The Glorias), Don Wycherley (Wild Mountain Thyme), and Jeena Yi (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Developed by John Carney who serves as showrunner, Modern Love explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as each standalone episode brings some of the NYT column’s best known stories to life with an A-list cast.

“We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most,” said Carney. “With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”

Carney also serves as writer, director and executive producer. Additionally, John Crowley (Brooklyn), Marta Cunningham (Insecure) Jesse Peretz (Glow), and Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), will also direct episodes of the anthology series with Celine Held and Logan George (Topside) co-directing an episode. The episode Rannells will direct is based upon a personal essay that he penned for the NYT column.

Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman also serve as executive producers on Season 2, along with Caitlin Roper and Choire Sicha of The New York Times, with Sean Fogel serving as a producer and Daniel Jones, editor of the “Modern Love” column, who serves as co-producer. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times.