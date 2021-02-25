Moby Gets Doc Treatment, Greenwich Entertainment Takes U.S. Rights To Rob Bralver-Directed Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Moby, the punk rocker turned electronic music pioneer, is the latest musician to get the documentary treatment.

The artist behind Go, hit album Play and a storming cover of Mission To Burma’s That’s When I Reach For My Revolver, is to be the subject of Moby Doc from Rob Bralver.

Greenwich Entertainment has picked up the North American distribution rights to the feature doc and will release it in theaters and digital platforms on May 28.

The surrealist biographical documentary is narrated by Moby himself, a man who has appeared in numerous music docs as a talking head. He will reflect on his turbulent personal life and iconic music from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist.

The film features interviews with David Lynch, David Bowie, and Shepard Fairey along with concert footage, blending re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage.

It will tell the story of how a man with a traumatic childhood went from playing in hardcore band the Vatican Commandos to having a hit with the electronic-tinged Go. However, the man who was dubbed the ‘king of techno’ then took a left turn and made Animal Rights before leaving his record label Elektra. It was his fifth album Play, released in 1999, that sent him stratospheric – a record that every song was licensed to commercials, movies and TV series.

Moby has released two memoirs – Porcelan: A Memoir and Then It Fell Apart.

Bralver has worked with Moby on a number of projects including a slew of videos. He also produced music doc Our Vinyl Weighs A Ton: This Is Stones Throws Records about the LA record label.

“In making Moby Doc, Rob and I had two goals,” said Moby. “The first was to make a truly unique music film and the second was to make a film that’s unabashedly honest and vulnerable.’

Moby Doc was produced by Rob Bralver and Jeff Broadway (Living on Soul) with Moby as an executive producer and Marty Bales, Eric Harle, and Dave Tomberlin as co-producers.

Andy Bohn, co-managing director at Greenwich Entertainment, which has released music docs including Echo in the Canyon and Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, negotiated the deal with 30WEST on behalf of the filmmakers.