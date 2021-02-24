‘Mission: Impossible 7’ & ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ To Hit Paramount+ After 45-Day Theatrical Run

In a clear sign that Paramount is committed to theatrical, but still open to the future of streaming, A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7 will go on the streaming service 45 days after their theatrical release dates.

A Quiet Place Part II was originally scheduled to open on March 20 last year before Covid derailed its release date plans. The picture was rescheduled for Labor Day weekend last year temporarily, then pushed ultimately to Sept. 17 this year after Tenet opened and fizzled stateside last August with New York and Los Angeles multiplexes closed. The first John Krasinski directed horror film, which he also starred in with wife Emily Blunt, took off like a comet, initially at its SXSW world premiere in 2018, then opening to $50.2M, and grossing $188M domestic, $341M WW off a $17M production cost.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 19. Through six movies, the Mission: Impossible franchise has minted over $3.57 billion through six movies, with the most recent title in 2018, Mission: Impossible – Fallout grossing the most for the series with over $791M WW.

While many Paramount releases have been sold to streamers during Covid (some of them not owned even by Paramount, i.e. The Lovebirds, The U.S. vs. Billie Holiday, Trial of the Chicago 7), the studio has kept key event features sacred on their theatrical release schedule, i.e. Top Gun: Maverick.

Also going to Paramount+ 45 days after theatrical is the animated movie Paw Patrol on Aug. 20.