‘Mission: Impossible 7’ & ‘8’ No Longer Shooting Back-To-Back

EXCLUSIVE: As Mission: Impossible 7 nears completion after a remarkable globetrotting pandemic-era shoot, I can reveal that the plan to shoot the franchise’s eighth edition back-to-back has been altered by Paramount.

Sources said this is simply down to the shifting release calendar. Star Tom Cruise will now be needed on promotional duties by the studio for Top Gun: Maverick ahead of that film’s planned release on July 2, and will be out of action for a period. Once that film has rolled out – hopefully to packed cinemas in a post-Covid world – production on MI: 8 can begin, meaning the gap shouldn’t be too impactful.

Deadline understands that stories in the UK tabloids this weekend claiming Mission: Impossible 7 had been disrupted by pandemic-related travel issues are false. As director Christopher McQuarrie posted on Instagram yesterday, the team have now wrapped a successful shoot in the Middle East and are traveling back to London to apply a few “finishing touches” to the picture.

Mission: Impossible 7 is on the calendar for November 19, 2021 and looks to be on track – a notable achievement considering the challenges with any film production, let alone one of this scale, right now. Mission: Impossible 8 remains dated for Nov 4, 2022.

Paramount declined to comment.

Here’s McQuarrie’s Instagram post from yesterday: