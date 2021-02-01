‘Misha And The Wolves’: Sundance Documentary Sells To Overseas Territories

MetFilms has announced a series of distribution deals for the Holocaust documentary Misha and the Wolves which made its world premiere in the Sundance World Documentary competition on Sunday.

The film, directed by Sam Hobkinson, follows a woman whose Holocaust memoir takes the world by storm. However, a fallout with her publisher-turned-detective reveals her story as an audacious deception created to hide a darker truth.

Netflix picked up the global SVOD window prior to the festival, and will carry the film exclusively in North America and other markets. The pic will not be one of the streamer’s branded documentaries. In addition, on board are BBC Storyville (UK), ZDF Arte (Germany & France), VPRO (the Netherlands), VRT (Belgium), SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway), YLE (Finland), RUV (Iceland), Movistar+ (Spain), Yes Docu (Israel), RTS (Switzerland), RTVS (Slovenia), ERT (Greece), and TG4 (Ireland).

Said Vesna Cudic of MetFilm Sales, “The number of deals attests to the buyers’ appetite for great stories and sophisticated filmmaking that has the power to reach large global audience. We are excited for what lies ahead for this film.”

Misha and the Wolves is an Arts Alliance Productions, Met Film and Bright Yellow Films production in co-production with Las Belgas, Take Five, and Apt Film.

Poppy Dixon, Al Morrow, Matt Wells, Jurgen Buedts, and Gregory Zalcman produced. EPs are Stewart le Maréchal, Thomas Hoegh, Vesna Cudic, Jonny Persey and Adrian Sibley, Mandy Chang, Hayley Reynolds, Martin Pieper and Barbara Truyen.