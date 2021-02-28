Minneapolis To Hire “Social Media Influencers” To Report During Upcoming George Floyd Death Trial

The media covering the upcoming trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin’s role in the death of George Floyd will have some new competition from messengers hired by the Minneapolis government.

A team of social media influencers will be enlisted by the Minneapolis City Council to send “approved messages” during the upcoming trial, according to reports. The city plans to pay six influencers $2,000 each to disseminate the city’s views, Fox News said. The plan was approved Friday by the council.

“The goal is to increase access to information to communities that do not typically follow mainstream news sources or city communications channels and/or who do not consume information in English,” the council said in a statement, WCCO-TV reported.

“It’s also an opportunity to create more two-way communication between the city and communities.” The city council said it is targeting social media users with large followings.

Chauvin faces murder charges in the May 25 police-custody death of Floyd. The incident sparked worldwide disturbances after videos of the arrest went public.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin March 9, with opening arguments expected before the end of March.