Mila Kunis Set To Star In ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Film Adaptation For Netflix

Mila Kunis has signed on to topline the Netflix feature adaptation of Luckiest Girl Alive, based on author Jessica Knoll’s 2015 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.

Knoll will write the screenplay, while Mike Barker, who served as a director and executive producer of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, will direct.

The plot centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

Kunis is also producing the pic for Orchard Farm Productions along with Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow for Made Up Stories and Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada for Picturestart. Executive producers are Knoll, Orchard Farm Productions’ Lisa Sterbakov, Shayne Fiske Goldner of Picturestart, and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories.

Kunis, a Golden Globe nominee for her performance in Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, can now be seen opposite Allison Janney, Awkwafina, Regina Hall and Juliette Lewis in Tate Taylor’s comedy-drama Breaking News in Yuba County. She is repped by CAA, Curtis Talent Management and attorney Patti Felker.

Knoll is repped by CAA for film and television, and Paradigm for publishing. Barker, who directed the pilot for The Sandman and the upcoming series Hit & Run, is with CAA, Independent Talent Group in the UK, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.