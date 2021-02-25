Mike Tyson Biopic Series ‘Iron Mike’ Enters The Ring At Hulu From ‘I, Tonya’ Team & Karin Gist

Hulu is putting its gloves on after handing a straight-to-series order to Mike Tyson limited series Iron Mike.

The streamer has ordered the eight-episode series from I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie.

Margot Robbie, the star of the Tonya Harding feature film, will exec produce, via her LuckyChap banner, with Mixed-ish’s Karin Gist set as showrunner and exec producer.

The series will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of heavyweight champion Mike Tyson – one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.

Tyson is widely considered one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time and was the undisputed champion between 1987 and 1990, claiming his first belt at the age of 20, the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title.

He was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison in 1992 and regained his title after he was released in 1995, but lost his title to Evander Holyfield, who he would later bite a portion of his ear off in their 1997 rematch.

After his retirement, he would go on to star in The Hangover films, starred in his own reality series Taking on Tyson for Animal Planet that documented him competing in pigeon racing and created the Scooby Doo-esque animated series Mike Tyson Mysteries for Adult Swim.

Rogers is creator of Iron Mike, and exec produces alongside Gist, Gillespie, who also directs, Claire Brown of The Gist Of It, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, LuckyChap’s Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom and Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman.