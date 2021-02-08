Michelle Rodriguez And Justice Smith Join Chris Pine in Hasbro And Paramount’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie

Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith are set to star alongside Chris Pine in the film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro’s popular game franchise from Wizards of the Coast. Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are jointly producing and financing the pic, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada and Paramount in the rest of world.

Johnathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will direct and write the script based on a draft by Michael Gilio. Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with studio eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment arm. Hasbro’s Brian Goldner is also producing.

Plot details behind this latest take on the IP are being kept under wraps. Dungeons & Dragons is a leading fantasy entertainment franchise, fueled by the imagination of storytellers around the world. More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played D&D since it was first published 46 years ago, including via video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.

Rodriguez is best known for her role of Letty in the long running Fast & Furious franchise. She reprises the role in the next installment F9, which bows later this year. Smith’s most recent credits include starring roles in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Rodriguez is repped by CAA, David Markman and DLA Piper. Smith is repped by WME, The Kohl Group and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.