Michael K. Williams’ ‘Black Market’ Returns To Vice TV After Five Years As Part Of Bumper Docuseries Renewals

EXCLUSIVE: Michael K. Williams is returning to the Black Market for the first time in five years after Vice TV renewed his illicit docuseries.

The first season of the show, which saw The Wire star journey into the dangerous world of gunrunners, poachers, drug addicts and illegal gambling dens, aired in 2016.

He subsequently starred in series such as Netflix’s When They See Us and HBO’s Lovecraft Country and also appeared as Bob Dylan in Apple’s Beastie Boys Story.

Williams will now continue the work of season one and look at the conditions from which black markets arise and the cultural reasons behind why they persist, from carjacking in Newark, NJ to the poaching of abalone off the coast of South Africa.

“After a busy period of back-to-back projects, I’m incredibly excited to rejoin my Vice family in taking a deeper dive behind telling the narratives of these global communities,” he said.

The renewal comes as part of a bumper renewal package for the youth-skewing broadcaster including new seasons of I Was A Teenage Felon, While The Rest of Us Die and The Devil You Know.

The Devil You Know returns for a six-part season looking at the proliferation of online cults in America through the investigation of cult leader Sherry J. Shriner, her New Age Alien Agenda, and how she used YouTube as a breeding ground for a diabolical lizard cult. The second season looks at the mysterious murder of Steven Mineo and suicide of Kelly Pingilley, revealing self-described “granny from Ohio” turned cult leader Sherry J. Shriner as the link between the two.

I Was A Teenage Felon will look at more stories of youthful ambition gone awry. Featuring interviews with average American kids that turned themselves into smugglers, dealers, scammers, hackers, and thieves.

The second season of While The Rest Of Us Die will move away from the secret history of the government’s doomsday plans to look at the hidden history of how the IRS ensures the rich get richer; reveal the corporate welfare that funnels our tax dollars into the bank accounts of billionaire sugar barons and kings of coal while both destroy our health; and expose how the elite jump the line on life-saving vaccines and experimental therapies, while also profiting from the peddling of addictive medications that destroy lives and communities.

The renewals come after the network saw ratings success with QAnon: The Search for Q, which became its best performing original series since the second season of Dark Side of the Ring.

“2021 has started off on a strong note for us” said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Vice TV. “Our January performance, coupled with the return of such a gripping slate of shows, is just the start of what’s going to be a very exciting year for the network. Vice TV has always been a home for courageous storytellers and a destination for programming that challenges and defies the status quo. The success of these series are rooted in our commitment to bring viewers a new perspective and we’re excited to delve even deeper into worlds you thought you knew and bring our audiences stories told by people you won’t hear from anywhere else.”

Black Market is produced by Freedome Productions and Picture Farm and co-produced by Vice World News. Exec producers are Michael K. Williams, Ben Freedman, Dion Sapp, Matthew Horowitz, David Laven, Matt Goldman, Jesse Angelo, Kristen Burns, Subrata De, Falguni Lakhani Adams and Marsha Cooke.

While The Rest Of Us Die is produced by Efran Films with Shawn Efran, Anthony Lappé, Jordan J. Mallari, Garrett M. Graff and Lee Hoffman.

I Was A Teenage Felon is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) with Haylee Vance as showrunner. Vance exec produces alongside Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman.

The Devil You Know is produced by Vice Studios and exec produced by Sarah Sharkey Pearce, Vanessa Case and Catherine Whyte.