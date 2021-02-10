Michael Greyeyes Joins Blumhouse’s Stephen King Pic ‘Firestarter’

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Greyeyes has been cast as the character of Rainbird in Universal-Blumhouse-Weed Road Pictures’ adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling novel Firestarter.

In Firestarter, a young girl develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.

Rainbird is a relentless powerful man who has been pushed into a violent life. The character was played by Oscar winner George C. Scott in the original 1984 movie.