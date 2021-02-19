Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

CineEurope Delays To Fall

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

How ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ Became A Sensation & What China's Resurgence Means For The Global Theatrical Biz
Read the full story

Michael Caine & Glenda Jackson Starring In ‘The Great Escaper’ For Pathe – EFM

Michael Caine / Glenda Jackson
Michael Caine / Glenda Jackson AP

Oscar winners Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson will lead the cast of The Great Escaper, which will be directed by Oliver Parker (An Ideal Husband) from a script by BAFTA nominee William Ivory (Made in Dagenham). The project is scheduled to start principal photography in June this year.

The film will tell the story of Bernard Jordan’s escape from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France.

Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae (Nowhere Boy) are producing, pic is an Ecosse Films production for Pathe, BBC Film and Ingenious Media. Executive Producers are Cameron McCracken and Jenny Borgars for Pathé; Rose Garnett for BBC Film; and Andrea Scarso for Ingenious.

Pathé will distribute the film in the UK, France and Switzerland and will handle sales throughout the rest of the world at the upcoming virtual European Film Market.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad