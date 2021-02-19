Michael Caine & Glenda Jackson Starring In ‘The Great Escaper’ For Pathe – EFM

Oscar winners Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson will lead the cast of The Great Escaper, which will be directed by Oliver Parker (An Ideal Husband) from a script by BAFTA nominee William Ivory (Made in Dagenham). The project is scheduled to start principal photography in June this year.

The film will tell the story of Bernard Jordan’s escape from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France.

Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae (Nowhere Boy) are producing, pic is an Ecosse Films production for Pathe, BBC Film and Ingenious Media. Executive Producers are Cameron McCracken and Jenny Borgars for Pathé; Rose Garnett for BBC Film; and Andrea Scarso for Ingenious.

Pathé will distribute the film in the UK, France and Switzerland and will handle sales throughout the rest of the world at the upcoming virtual European Film Market.