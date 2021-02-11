You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Michael Bay Thriller ‘Ambulance’ Casts Former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke

Remi Adeleke
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Bay is teaming once again with Remi Adeleke, this time casting him in a key role in the director’s upcoming action thriller Ambulance.

Adeleke previously appeared in Bay’s 6 Underground and Transformers: The Last Knight, also working as a consultant on both pics. He is a former Navy SEAL who is now working as a Hollywood writer, including on the upcoming Slave Stealers project.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O’Donnell, Moses Ingram, rapper Wale Folarin, Cedric Sanders, Jackson White, Colin Woodell and Olivia Stambouliah are all already cast in the movie. Pic is based on the original Danish film Ambulancen.

Chris Fedak wrote the original screenplay. Bay, Bradley Fischer of New Republic Pictures, James Vanderbilt, Will Sherak and Ian Bryce are producing. Michael Kase and Mark Moran are EPs.

Remi Adeleke is repped by APA and Loeb & Loeb.

