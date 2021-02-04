Michael Bay’s Action-Thriller ‘Ambulance’ Adds Five To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Grammy nominated recording artist Wale Folarin, Cedric Sanders, Jackson White, Colin Woodell and Olivia Stambouliah are joining Michael Bay’s Endeavor Content-Universal action thriller Ambulance, we have learned.

The five join the growing cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O’Donnell and Moses Ingram.

As we first told you, the pic is based off the original Danish Film Ambulancen and in the spirit of such 1990s action pics as Speed and Bad Boys. Chris Fedak wrote the original script. Bay, Bradley Fischer of New Republic Pictures, James Vanderbilt, Will Sherak and Ian Bryce are producing. Michael Kase and Mark Moran are EPs.

Folarin is best known as a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist. Folarin’s albums The Gifted [2013] and The Album About Nothing [2015] were both named to the Billboard 200 at #1 back-to-back with follow up, “Ambition” achieving gold certification. To this day, he has achieved seven platinum or multi-platinum and five gold singles, most recently the 2020 double platinum single “On Chill.” His single “Lotus Flower Bomb” received a Grammy nom for Best Rap Song in 2013. His recent on screen appearances include Crashing and American Gods.

Sanders made his big screen debut in Ridley Scott’s American Gangster. Other film credits include The Social Network, Rocksteady, and The Least Among You. Sander’s TV credits include a reoccurring role on Law and Order SVU, Hulu’s Future Man, NCIS: LA, NCIS: New Orleans, Bones, and American Koko.

White starred in HBO critically-acclaimed series Mrs. Fletcher. Additionally, White has appeared in the film The Space Between and series including SEAL Team and The Middle.

Woodell currently appears in HBO Max’s SAG and Golden Globe nominated series The Flight Attendant as well as a recent critically acclaimed off-Broadway debut in Dying City opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead. His other recent film credits include Unsane and Call of the Wild.

Olivia Stambouliah’s film credits include The Silence, Packed to the Rafters, Soulmates, My Place, and Ben Elton’s Live from Planet Earth. In addition Stambouliah recently appeared in AMC’s The Walking Dead and SXSW comedy Golden Arm, which will stream on HBO in 2021.

Sanders is repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman; White is repped by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment; Woodell is repped by Innovative Artists and Management 360; Stambouliah is repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Sophie Jermyn Management; and Folarin is repped by Paradigm, Range Media Partners, and Doug Davis.