Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’ Team Adds Jesse Garcia & Victor Gojcaj

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Garcia and Victor Gojcaj have boarded Michael Bay’s Endeavor Content-Universal action feature Ambulance.

The two join the growing cast which includes

Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O’Donnell, Moses Ingram. rapper Wale Folarin, Cedric Sanders, Jackson White, Colin Woodell and Olivia Stambouliah.

Ambulance is based on the original Danish Film Ambulancen and is in the spirit of such 1990s action pics as Speed and Bad Boys. Chris Fedak wrote the original screenplay. Bay, Bradley Fischer of New Republic Pictures, James Vanderbilt, Will Sherak and Ian Bryce are producing. Michael Kase and Mark Moran are EPs.

Garcia recently wrapped the new season of Narcos and was attached to the Marvel/Hulu series Ghost Rider before it was stalled. Garcia plays Ranger Freddie Gonzalez in the El Rey Network’s From Dusk Till Dawn. He is also known for the award-winning film Quinceañera written and directed by Wash Westmoreland and Richard Glatzer, executive produced by Todd Haynes. The pic won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival in the Dramatic Independent Feature Competition. Garcia won Best Actor at the 2007 ALMA Awards for his role as Carlos, a troubled gay teenager. In 2012, Garcia played a supporting role in The Avengers, in addition to roles in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and Manifest Destiny. His TV work also includes Edward James Olmos’ movie Walkout for HBO, recurring roles on Sons of Anarchy, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and The Shield. He is repped by Mosaic and APA

Gojcaj is playing one of the villains in Ambulance. His feature credits include Tony Scott’s Taking Pelham 1,2,3 and Unstoppable, as well as the John Travolta mobster feature Gotti. He is repped by Hg5 Entertainment.