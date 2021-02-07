Click to Skip Ad
Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Chadwick Boseman After Co-Star’s Record-Setting SAG Nominations: “Still Setting The Bar Higher”

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther'
Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther' Everett

Chadwick Boseman made SAG Awards history on Thursday as he received four nominations for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods. Celebrating his Black Panther co-star’s record-setting noms was Michael B. Jordan, who honored Boseman with an Instagram post.

“4. Still setting the bar higher,” Jordan wrote on Friday. “Miss you big homie.”

The late 42 actor received outstanding lead actor and outstanding supporting character SAG nominations forMa Rainey’s Black Bottom andDa 5 Bloods, respectively. He was nominated for best cast in a motion picture for both of the Netflix films.

Both Jordan and Boseman received SAG Awards in 2019 when Black Panther took home the annual ceremony’s outstanding motion picture cast prize. In his Instagram post, Jordan shared stills of Boseman in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and in George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. In the first Netflix film, Boseman starred as Stormin’ Norman, a U.S. Army leader who died during the Vietnam War. In Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Boseman appeared opposite Viola Davis as Levee, a wise-cracking trumpet player with his own ambitions.

Boseman’s historic day for SAG nominations came shortly after he received a post-humous nomination for best actor in a motion picture drama for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Also up for the Golden Globes category are Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman and Tahar Rahim.

