Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell & Eric Bana Starring In Family Pic ‘Blueback’

Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell and Eric Bana are starring in Australian family drama Blueback alongside newcomers Ariel Donoghue and Ilsa Fogg.

Pic focuses on Abby (played by both Donoghue and Fogg at different ages), a child who befriends a magnificent wild blue groper while diving. When Abby realises that the fish is under threat, she takes inspiration from her activist Mum, Dora, and takes on poachers to save her friend. There starts her life-long journey to save the world’s coral reefs.

Robert Connolly is directing, reuniting with Bana after The Dry. Robert Connolly has adapted the screenplay from Booker Prize nominee Tim Winton’s novella of the same name. Filming will take place in two of the most remote parts of Australia: Bremer Bay and Ningaloo Reef.

Supporting cast includes Liz Alexander as older Dora, Kenyan-Australian newcomer Albert Mwangi as Gitundu and Clarence Ryan as Briggs.

Roadshow Films will release in Australia and New Zealand, with HanWay Films handling international rights.