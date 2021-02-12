Melissa McCarthy Netflix Comedy ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ Adds Yanic Truesdale, Steve Mallory, Usman Ally, More

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s Netflix series God’s Favorite Idiot is fleshing out its supporting cast.

Joining McCarthy and Falcone in the comedy show will be Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls), Usman Ally (68 Whiskey), Ana Scotney (Educators), Chris Sandiford (What We Do in the Shadows), and writer-actor-producer Steve Mallory.

Mallory, who has collaborated with husband-and-wife team McCarthy and Falcone on movies and series including The Boss, Life Of The Party, Superintelligence and Flipped, will join as a series regular and a co-EP.

In the fun-sounding God’s Favorite Idiot, mid level tech support employee Clark Thompson (Falcone) finds love with co-worker Amily Luck (McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

Netflix gave the workplace comedy a 16-episode order last December. A start date has yet to be revealed.

Here are the character descriptions we have for each of Thompson and Luck’s co-workers.

Scotney will play Wendy. In a nutshell, Wendy is a giver – of presents, advice, and anything she thinks might help another person. And while her attempts at consoling others often miss their mark, the group relies on Wendy’s empathy to guide them down the righteous path.

Sandiford plays Tom. Tom is Arresta Tech’s resident insecure loudmouth. Tom is as fiercely loyal as he is irritating, and exactly the kind of brave and unwavering friend that every divine quest requires.

Ally will be Mohsin Raza. Mohsin has chosen a life of integrity over financial success or a leadership position. When Clark pulls his friends into a celestial battle, Mohsin has to tap into his true potential to save not only his friends, but the world.

Mallory will portray Frisbee. Frisbee is a low-level, middle manager. His total lack of authority does not dilute his devotion to the pecking order and platitudes of modern office life. For Frisbee, “working hard or hardly working” is worthy of true reflection.

Meanwhile, away from the office Yanic Truesdale plays Chamuel. Chamuel is the new guy in town. Actually, he’s the new divine lower-ranking archangel in town, and if there wasn’t a cataclysmic conflict tearing heaven and earth asunder, he’d try the nachos at that mall kiosk.

Falcone created the series, which will be directed by Michael McDonald. Falcone, McCarthy, McDonald and Mallory are execs.

Falcone and McCarthy recently completed production on the Netflix superhero comedy film Thunder Force.