Melissa Benoist Launches Production Company, Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is moving into production and sticking with Warner Bros.

The actor, who plays Kara Danvers aka Supergirl in The CW drama that is coming to an end with its sixth season, has launched her own production company, Three Things Productions.

She has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, which produces Supergirl and the other shows in the Arrowverse.

Benoist has tapped Anonymous Content creative executive Sahar Kashi, who has worked on shows such as Apple TV+’s Home Before Dark and Netflix’s Thirteen Reasons Why, as Vice President of Development of Three Things Productions. Kashi previously worked at Netflix and Fox.

The exclusive, multi-year deal is for Benoist to develop and produce original television shows, including comedies and dramas, for all platforms including HBO Max, third party streamers, cable networks and broadcast nets.

There is hope that Benoist will also launch her own starring vehicle down the road. Benoist broke out in seasons four and five of Glee, where she played Marley Rose, highlighting her vocal talents.

The name Three Things Productions draws from the Mary Oliver poem Three Things to Remember, which reads, in part “As long as you’re dancing, you can break the rules”.

It marks Benoist’s first studio overall deal.

Benoist said, “I’ve had a wonderfully supportive home at Warner Bros. for the last six years, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to put on a producer’s hat and continue working with them. I approach my work as an actor in search of that magic gut feeling you get when you know something is right. I plan on following those instincts as a producer, approaching each story with passion, playfulness, curiosity, a sure-footed step, and like all things worth taking a risk on, a hint of terror. I can’t wait to collaborate with new voices and find stories that hit the heart in that indefinable way.”

Clancy Collins White, Executive Vice President, Development, Warner Bros. Television, added, “For the last six years, we have been privileged to collaborate with Melissa Benoist as she entertained and inspired audiences around the world in the signature role of Supergirl. Everyone at Warner Bros. Television is extremely excited to continue our partnership with her as a producer. We look forward to working closely with Melissa and her team to develop new and compelling series that reflect her fearless and indomitable spirit.”

Benoist is repped by United Talent Agency, Anonymous Content and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, while Kashi is repped by J.R. McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.