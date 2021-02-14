Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Expecting A Second Child

The Sussexes are going to need a bigger boat.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the joyful news today. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Archie is the couple’s first-born, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Valentine’s Day announcement mirrors one from exactly 37 years ago. That’s when Princess Diana revealed she was expecting Prince Harry.

The news comes as the couple approaches the one-year review of their status as independent operators from the royal family. Queen Elizabeth promises to review their status after allowing the Megxit of the couple from official duties. They have since relocated to California and have signed a lucrative production deal with Netflix.

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed in November in an op-ed that she suffered a miscarriage in July, explaining in a personal New York Times op-ed that losing a child means “carrying an almost unbearable grief.”