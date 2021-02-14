Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Lynn Stalmaster Dies: Academy Award-Winning Casting Director Was 93

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Expecting A Second Child

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
AP

The Sussexes are going to need a bigger boat.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the joyful news today. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Archie is the couple’s first-born, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Valentine’s Day announcement mirrors one from exactly 37 years ago. That’s when Princess Diana revealed she was expecting Prince Harry.

The news comes as the couple approaches the one-year review of their status as independent operators from the royal family. Queen Elizabeth promises to review their status after allowing the Megxit of the couple from official duties. They have since relocated to California and have signed a lucrative production deal with Netflix.

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed in November in an op-ed that she suffered a miscarriage in July, explaining in a personal New York Times op-ed that losing a child means “carrying an almost unbearable grief.”

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad