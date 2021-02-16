Meaghan Rath To Star In Canadian Comedy ‘Children Ruin Everything’ From Chuck Tatham & Kurt Smeaton

EXCLUSIVE: Meaghan Rath, who has starred in BBC America’s Being Human and has featured in CBS’ Hawaii Five-O and The CW’s Supergirl, is to star in CTV comedy Children Ruin Everything.

Rath will front the Canadian half-hour series, which comes from Modern Family and How I Met Your Mother exec producer Chuck Tatham and Schitt’s Creek writer Kurt Smeaton. She will also exec produce.

Rath stars as Astrid, a smart, funny, and caring mother who is feeling the pull between returning to work and stay-at-home motherhood. Although she’s more than ready to leave the stained sweatpants and kid scheduling behind to focus more on her career, she also wonders what life would be like with a third child. Casting is still underway to find her partner James.

The eight-episode series is produced by Letterkenny producer New Metric Media.

Smeaton and Tatham will also serve as Executive Producers alongside New Metric Media founder Mark Montefiore and Rath. Beth Iley (Killjoys) serves as producer.

Children Ruin Everything is produced by New Metric Media in association with CTV and with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Bell Media Distribution is the international rights holder. New Metric Media is the series exclusive sales agent.