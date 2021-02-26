‘Maze Runner’ Franchise Scribe T.S. Nowlin Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked screenwriter T.S. Nowlin.

Nowlin, co-wrote and adapted the first Maze Runner from the James Dashner YA novel, and received sole writing credit on sequels Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Combined the trilogy grossed close to $950M.

The Florida State University grad is currently writing Netflix’s Bright II for Will Smith, and he co-penned the Legendary/Universal sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising which grossed $290.9M.

He also has an adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling novel Captains Courageous set up at Netflix and several projects in development with director Wes Ball, including Mouse Guard, which Deadline has covered exclusively. Mouse Guard is based on David Petersen’s Eisner-winning comic book series. The story takes place in medieval times and follows a brotherhood of mice sworn to protect the fellow rodents in their midst. Captains Courageous follows the adventures of 15-year old Harvey Cheyne Jr., the spoiled son of a railroad tycoon, who is saved from drowning by a Portuguese fisherman in the north Atlantic.

Nowlin continues to represented by Management 360 and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.