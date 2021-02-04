Mattel Developing Movie Based On Uno Card Game With Lil Yachty Eyeing Lead Role

The feature adaptations of the Mattel toy universe now will extend to the Uno card game.

The toymaker has a live-action heist comedy in development, penned by Marcy Kelly and set in the underground hip hop world of Atlanta with Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Yachty eyeing a starring role.

Mattel will produce with Lil Yachty. In addition, Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas and Brian Sher will produce for Quality Films. Executive producer Robbie Brenner and supervising producer Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films.

“At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways,” said Brenner. “Uno is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forwards to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach K and Brian Sher, to transform the classic Uno game into a comedic action adventure.”

Added Yachty: “I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel. I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.”

Marcy Kelly Adam Marshall

Conceived in 1971 in a barbershop in Cincinnati, Uno was created as a way for families to spend time together and quickly became a household staple. Five decades later, Uno is played in more than 80 countries and has spawned a number of innovative card-based and digital games. In celebration of Uno’s 50th anniversary this year, Mattel is releasing one of the brand’s largest product lines offering new twists on gameplay, is planning a global Uno tournament and is collaborating with a variety of iconic names across art, fashion, sports and more.

Uno joins other Mattel Films in the works including those based on American Girl, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, View Master and Wishbone.

Kelly is represented by 3Arts Entertainment and JYWAMM. Lil Yachty is with ICM Partners and Uwonda Carter Scott.