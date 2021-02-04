Marsai Martin’s Genius Entertainment Names Jamila Jordan-Theus As Head Of Motion Picture

Marsai Martin’s Genius Entertainment has tapped Development Executive Jamila Jordan-Theus as Head of Motion Picture. She will oversee the development and production of feature films at the company and will work alongside Nicole Dow, Head of Television.

“Jamila is dedicated to bringing bold, new projects to life that inspire and uplift the next generation,” said Josh Martin, Co-Founder and President of Genius Entertainment. “We are excited to have her join our team and bring new opportunities and content through Genius Entertainment.”

“I am thrilled to join the Genius Entertainment family and look forward to working with creatives who are committed to ushering stories that help shape how we see the world and ultimately how we view ourselves,” said Jordan-Theus. “I look forward to continuing to produce uplifting, fun and inspirational content that is also culturally purposeful and socially reflective.”

Jordan-Theus brings 15-plus years of experience to Genius Entertainment. She has developed and produced television and film projects across many platforms including Netflix, Disney +, CNN, TBS, OWN, FOX and YouTube Originals. Her previous roles include Creative Executive for The SpringHill Company, where she was responsible for managing and producing a full slate of content specializing in docuseries, formats, and documentaries. Prior to that, she was the Director of Unscripted Development for Sirens Media/ITV Studios.

Genius Entertainment was founded by Executive Producer and Black-ish actress Marsai Martin The production banner creates stories meant to inspire, illuminate, and celebrate the diverse experiences of girls and people of color. In September it was announced that Genius Entertainment will partner with Walden Media to adapt Ingrid Law’s children’s fantasy novel Savvy as a TV series. Most recently, The Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors announced that Martin will be honored with the Rising Star Award at the 38th annual Caucus Awards Gala.