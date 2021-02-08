Mark Rylance And Michael Chiklis Join Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Rylance and Michael Chiklis are the latest to join the all-star cast of Adam McKay’s next film Don’t Look Up. They join a cast that already includes Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley.

The film is currently in production.

McKay will write, direct and co-produce along with Kevin Messick under McKay’s Hyperobject Industries Banner.

The film follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

Rylance finds himself reuniting with Netflix after being seen in their most recent ensemble drama The Trial Of The Chicago. That film has earned accolades all award season which included recently earning a best ensemble cast nomination from SAG.

Chiklis, who is best known for his Emmy-winning role in The Shield, recently made his return to television as he currently stars in the CBS All Access series Coyote.

Rylance is repped by CAA, manager Meryl Robertson and Peikoff Mahan Law Office and Chiklis is repped by WME, Management 360 and lawyer Neil Meyer.