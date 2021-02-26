‘The Good Shepherd’ & ‘Away’ Actor Mark Ivanir Joins The Cast Of Sky/Netflix German Series ‘Babylon Berlin’

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ivanir, the Ukrainian-Israeli actor who has starred in The Good Shepherd and Netflix series Away, has joined the cast of Season 4 of German crime drama Babylon Berlin.

Deadline understands that he will recur in the new season, which is produced by Tom Tykwer’s X Filme Creative Pool in co-production with ARD Degeto, WDR, Sky, and Beta Film. It airs on Sky in Germany and the UK, while Netflix streams the series in the U.S.

Centering on German author Volker Kutscher’s character, police inspector Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch), the lavish German-language series about 1920s and ’30s Berlin has scored record ratings in Germany and has sold into more than 90 markets by Beta Film.

Ivanir has recurred on shows including Homeland, Transparent, and The New Pope, as well as appearing in films including The Terminal and Get Smart. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Thurline.