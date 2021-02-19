Marilyn Manson Being Investigated By LA Sheriff’s Department Over Abuse Allegations

FEBRUARY 12th 2021: Actress Esme Bianco - best known for her role as Ros on "Game of Thrones" - accuses Marilyn Manson of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. - File Photo by: zz/Walter Weissman/STAR MAX/IPx 2006 5/4/06 Marilyn Manson at a party celebrating Rolling Stone Magazine's 1000th Issue held on May 4, 2006 in New York City. (NYC)

Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson, is being investigated by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department over recent abuse allegations made by multiple women, Deadline can confirm.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry,” said a statement. “The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.”

The accusations first emerged when Manson’s ex-financee Evan Rachel Wood posted on Instagram that she had been “horrifically abused” by the singer for years. That was followed by further allegations from several other women, including the actress Esmé Bianco who said she suffered physical and psychological abuse.

Manson was subsequently dropped by CAA and axed from his roles in American Gods and Creepshow. He has denied the allegations, responding in his own Instagram post that “recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality” while claiming that his past relationships were “entirely consensual with like-minded partners”.