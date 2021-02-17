‘Mare Of Easttown’: Eleven Cast In HBO Limited Series Starring Kate Winslet

EXCLUSIVE: HBO is bolstering the supporting cast for Mare of Easttown, its upcoming limited series starring Kate Winslet. Mackenzie Lansing (The Deuce), Kate Arrington (Billions), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock), Elisa Davis (Betty), Enid Graham (The Glorias), Justin Hurtt-Dunkley (High Flying Bird), Izzy King, Jack Mulhern (The Society), Anthony Norman (Broadway’s The Prom), Drew Scheid (Halloween) and Madeleine Weinstein (Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) join the series, which is a co-production of HBO and Paul Lee’s wiip. It will premiere April 18 on HBO.

Written by Brad Inglesby, and directed by Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown stars Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder. The limited series is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

Arrington plays Faye, Frank’s new soon-to-be wife. Cruz is Jess Riley, Erin McMenamin’s best friend. Davis portrays Gayle Graham, Mare’s grief therapist. Graham plays Dawn Bailey, a member of the same high school basketball team as Mare. Hurtt-Dunkley portrays Officer Trammel, a new officer on the Easttown police force. King is Drew, Mare’s grandson. Lansing plays Brianna Delrasso, Dylan Hinchey’s new girlfriend. Mulhern portrays Dylan Hinchey, Erin McMenamin’s old boyfriend. Norman plays Nathan Forde, a member of Siobhan’s band. Scheid is Geoff Gabeheart, the drummer in Siobhan’s band. Weinstein is Becca, Siobhan’s bandmate and girlfriend.

Cast also includes Guy Pearce, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett and Neal Huff.

Mare of Easttown is a co-production of HBO and Paul Lee’s wiip. Zobel and Inglesby executive produce with Paul Lee and Mark Roybal for wiip, Winslet, Gavin O’Conner and Gordon Gray through Mayhem Pictures.

Arrington’s film and television credits include Billions, Ray Donovan, Brittany Runs a Marathon, The Good Wife, Knives and Skin, Madame Secretary, The Missing Person, and The Incoherents, among others. On Broadway, she has performed in Grace, The American Plan and Our Mother’s Brief Affair.

Cruz also recurred in Hulu’s Castle Rock and guest-starred in Blue Bloods.

Davis’ notable television and film work includes Betty, Bluff City Law, God Friended Me, The Looming Tower, Succession, Rise, House of Cards, Hart of Dixie, The Wire, First Match, Welcome To The Rileys, and After The Wedding. She is currently executive producing and writing a limited series with UCP, Fuzzy Door, and Xception Content based on the memoir of the youngest member of the Little Rock Nine. Davis was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize with her play Bulrusher.

Graham was recently seen as “Ruth” in Julie Taymor’s feature film The Glorias. Other film credits include Margot at the Wedding, Margaret, Silver Tongues, The One I Wrote for You, Blue Valentine, The Interpreter and The Rewrite. TV credits include, “Elizabeth Lacey” in season one of USA’s The Sinner, “Mrs. Wade” in Mindhunter on Netflix, and “Rose Van Alden” in the first two seasons of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.

Rising actor and producer Hurtt-Dunkley was last seen in Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix feature High Flying Bird opposite Andre Holland. Past TV credits include roles on The Last O.G. and Blindspot.

King, who began his career in commercials, is making his television series debut in Mare of Easttown.

Lansing is best known for her recurring role opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal on HBO’s The Deuce. Her other credits include Red Oaks, I Witness and Tell Me A Story, among others.

Mulhern can be seen as Grizz in the Netflix YA series The Society. He recently wrapped two indie features Odd Man Rush and Desert Guests.

Norman has appeared on stage and screen with notable performances in Broadway’s The Prom, Disney’s Newsies National Tour, and the subsequent feature release of Newsies: Live!. Other credits include a guest lead on NBC’s Chicago Med and Jenji Kohan’s Netflix series Social Distance.

Scheid is best known for his role in the Universal/Blumhouse reboot of Halloween, directed by David Gordon Green. He is currently shooting a recurring arc on NCIS: New Orleans and recently guest starred on the HBO Max series Titans.

Weinstein’s stage credits include Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Her TV work includes Blue Bloods, Elementary and Shades of Blue, and she can be seen on the big screen in Sundance pic Beach Rats and the Netflix feature Alex Strangelove.

