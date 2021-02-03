Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Golden Globe Nominee Shira Haas Says Support For ‘Unorthodox’ Is “The Most Beautiful Thing”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Golden Globes Nominations List: ‘Mank’, ‘The Crown' & Netflix Lead The Field
Read the full story

‘Mank’: How Golden Globe Nominated Composers Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Went From Sonic To Jazz In ‘Citizen Kane’ Scribe Netflix Pic – Crew Call Podcast

Trent Reznor, left. and Atticus Ross, right. Willy Sanjuan/AP

Netflix’s drama Mank led all Golden Globe feature nominations this morning with a count of six, and one of those belonged to composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ score for the David Fincher film. Mank reps the fourth feature between the filmmaker and the composers, the latter who immediately took home the Oscar and Golden Globe in the first noms for their score of 2010’s The Social Network.

Fincher’s new age noir in Social Network, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl is continually heightened by Reznor and Ross’ synthetic, metallic, pulsating tonal stylings, but in Mank the two composers pull a 180 and deliver a lively jazz score that pays deep homage to the cinema of the 1930s and 1940s.

We talk with them both on Crew Call today about their shorthand with Fincher, and how they sparked a fascinating rhythm about embattled scribe Herman J. Mankiewicz’s rage against Hollywood, and his once mentor and friend, media titan William Randolph Hearst.

Reznor and Ross were a double Golden Globe nominee today, also nabbing a second score nom for Disney/Pixar’s Soul.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad