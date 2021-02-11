Lucasfilm Calls Gina Carano Social Media Posts “Abhorrent”; Actress No Longer Employed By ‘Mandalorian’ Studio

In the wake of Gina Carano’s controversial social media posts, Lucasfilm has released a statement tonight, with a spokesperson saying “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano played the bounty hunter Cara Dune on the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, and it looked like we’d be seeing more of her. It appears not.

The actress shared a Tik Tok post a comparison of the divided political climate to Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” she wrote.

Another photo on Carano’s Instagram story had a person with several masks covering their face and head with the caption “Meanwhile in California.”

Both posts were scrubbed from the actress’ Instagram this afternoon, however, others picked it up and reposted (see below). Other posts, including a quote saying “Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is fucking wild” and one saying “Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself,” remained.

The hashtag #FireGinaCarano begin trending, with those on social media tagging Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Disney, Disney Plus, Star Wars and Lucasfilm.

Carano and her supporters attempted to get the hashtag #weloveginacarano to trend, but to little effect. Carano retweeted the post below on her account.

as a jewish person, this is fucking vile and unnecessary. gina carano needs to be held accountable. the oppression my people have faced because of our religion and ethnicity is NOT the same as political disagreements. pic.twitter.com/ABuM8kO5hM — sarah ✡︎ (@leiaswinterfell) February 10, 2021

Carano has previously stirred up the dust on social media with comments about mask wearing and voter fraud. In November 2020, she made fun of those using preferred pronouns on social media by listing “beep/bop/boop” in her Twitter bio. The action came off as transphobic. She later walked that back, saying that Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. “helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”

Carano rose to fame as an MMA fighter competing in Strikeforce and EliteXC. She retired from MMA competition and segued to acting, one of her early launches being the 2011 Steven Soderbergh movie Haywire. She went on to star in Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool, playing Angel Dust in the latter Marvel/20th Century Fox R-rated feature.