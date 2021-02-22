Management Firm Bohemia Group Ties With Leading Singapore Outfit The Celebrity Agency To Rep Talent

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. and international management firm Bohemia Group is partnering with Singapore’s top artist management company, The Celebrity Agency, and their roster of talent.

The partnership will see Bohemia rep actors including Zoe Tay (Unbeatables), Rebecca Lim (The Bridge), Desmond Tan (Derek), Chantalle Ng (My Star Bride), Zhang Ze Tong (A Jungle Survior) and James Seah (C.L.I.F 5).

The Celebrity Agency is under the umbrella of Singapore’s national media network and largest content creator, Mediacorp, which distributes across four languages with six channels and 11 radio stations across three million households.

Susan Ferris, founder of Bohemia Group explained: “This move is part of an ongoing objective to build a global network representing the best talent around the world. We are excited to be partnering with Mediacorp. This latest addition to our global family connects us to some incredible artists, and we are thrilled they have joined our curated family of talent. We are looking forward to what this year is going to bring.”

Ivy Low, Head of The Celebrity Agency, Mediacorp said: “We are happy to partner with Bohemia Group and bring our local artistes onto the global stage. The partnership will create more casting opportunities for our artistes and we hope this collaboration will see more Singapore talents involved in international platforms.”

Last year we revealed Bohemia’s launch of a Korean production and management division. The firm, which has been going for almost three decades, currently has a presence in Los Angeles, New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Toronto, Berlin, London, Auckland and now Seoul.