‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Director George C. Wolfe Reunites With Netflix On ‘Rustin’; The Obama’s Higher Ground Productions Producing

Following the critical acclaim of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, George C. Wolfe and Netflix are reteaming as Wolfe has come on to direct Rustin for Netflix and President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. Milk scribe Dustin Lance Black will pen the script. The story follows tells the story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaughts of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 march on Washington.

Higher Ground Productions’ Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis will produce along with Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen and Black. Higher Ground Productions recently released their upcoming slate of films and series in partnership with Netflix which include Exit West, Satellite, Tenzing and The Young Wife. Current documentary films on Netflix include Academy Award Winner American Factory, Emmy Award nominee Becoming, and Crip Camp, which was just named to the Oscars Documentary Shortlist.

Wolfe has been garnering attention for his masterful direction of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, placing the film as a player in the awards race and most recently leading the charge for SAG nominations. Wolfe is repped by CAA and Loeb & Loeb.