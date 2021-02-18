Ludi Lin Joins The CW’s ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Ludi Lin is set to join The CW’s forthcoming reboot of the classic series Kung Fu.

Christina M. Kim and Roberto Berens serve as executive producers and co-showrunners of the new iteration of Kung Fu which follows Nicky (Olivia Liang) who is in a middle of a quarter-life crisis. This causes her to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad.

As a result, she will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and her fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

Related Story 'Black Lightning' Spinoff 'Painkiller' Adds Sibongile Mlambo, Alexander Hodge And James Roch

Lin is set to play the character of Kerwin, heir to the billionaire Tan family fortune. He is described as “dashing, handsome, physically fit, and impossibly charismatic”. He puts on a suave playboy act to the world but is driven by a deep hurt and antipathy towards his father. An erotically charged partnership with Zhilan will provide Kerwin with just the path to revenge (and vindication) he has been waiting for.

Lin stars as Liu Kang in Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat which is set to debut on April 16. He can also be seen next in the Chinese remake of the AMC series Humans and the upcoming Chinese film Death Caller.

His credits also include the recently released civil rights drama Son of the South as well as Aquaman, Power Rangers and Summer Knight, Ghost Bride, Black Mirror and Marco Polo.

Lin is repped at ICM Partners, Echelon Talent Management, and attorney Derek Kroeger of Myman Greenspan