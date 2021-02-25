‘Luca’ Teaser: Disney And Pixar Announce Voice Cast, Unveil Trailer For Upcoming Animated Feature

Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli and Jim Gaffigan will be featured in the voice cast of the upcoming Disney-Pixar animated feature film Luca. The cast, along with a teaser trailer and poster, was unveiled today.

Watch the teaser above, and see additional photos below.

Disney and Pixar describe Luca as “a fun and heartwarming story about friendship, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer.”

Luca is directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) and produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3).

The cast and characters include:

Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder) as Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity—especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea;

Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are, Shazam) voices Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world;

Emma Berman provides the voice of Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto;

Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, Saturday Night Live) voices Daniela, Luca’s mother;

Marco Barricelli voices Massimo, Giulia’s father;

Jim Gaffigan (The Pale Tourist, Troop Zero) voices Lorenzo, Luca’s father.

The full synopsis: Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Disney-Pixar will release Luca this summer.