‘Love Story’, ‘Italian Job’, ‘The Parallax View’, ‘Flashdance’ & ‘Fatal Attraction’ Reboots Greenlit At Paramount+

Paramount+ is making no bones about rebooting its library of feature films for television.

The streamer has revealed it is rebooting Love Story, Fatal Attraction, Flashdance, The Italian Job and The Parallax View.

They join a reboot of Grease and The Godfather related The Offer.

Love Story, which starred Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal, comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Paramount TV Studios and CBS Studios.

Fatal Attraction comes from Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin Hynes and exec produced by Amblin TV’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.