Louise Linton Comedy-Thriller ‘Me You Madness’ Sells To UK & France

EXCLUSIVE: New UK distributor ILY Films has acquired Louise Linton comedy-thriller Me You Madness for UK, France and French-speaking Europe.

The project marks the first film written and directed by actress Linton (The Midnight Man). Co-starring is former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick.

ILY picked the film up from Highland Film Group. STX previously boarded U.S. rights. The UK digital release is set for April 19, 2021, with the France launch coming in June.

Me You Madness charts the story of a handsome young con man who falls for a glamorous woman who lives in a beautiful Malibu mansion. What he doesn’t realize is that she is also a serial killer who hunts down and kills men with crossbows, chainsaws, and kitchen knives.

Richard Lechartier, CEO of ILY Films said: “As soon as our friends at Highland Film Group showed us Me You Madness we knew straight away we wanted it. It has all the ingredients: it is edgy, funny and romantic”.

Linton, who is the wife of producer and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, added: “This film is a very self-aware, playful and colorful homage to the 80’s and to the films that inspired me such as Flash Dance, Footloose, and Dirty Dancing. It is glamorous and consummately willful in its decadent style and neon aesthetic. It is heavily driven with dance-along 80’s hits, choreography, fight sequences, and beautiful locations. My hope for this film is that it makes people laugh at a time when we could all use some more laughter in our lives.”

ILY Films’ first UK release was Hard Kill, starring Bruce Willis. Upcoming are Willis-starrer Out Of Death and Westwick starrer Enemy Lines.

Lechartier, the former CEO of French producer and distributor Marco Polo, launched the ILY last year. The company, which specialises in home ent releasing, acquires for the UK and other European territories where possible. Me You Madness represents one of its first multi-territory acquisitions.