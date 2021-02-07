L.A. Coronavirus Update: Officials Warn That Super Bowl Parties Can Become “Super-Spreader” Events

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be facing off tomorrow at the Super Bowl, but health officials say viewing parties and similar events aren’t worth the risk as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Los Angeles Public Health officials warned that Super Bowl parties “can become super-spreader events” and encouraged sports enthusiasts to celebrate the Super Bowl at home, “without putting yourself or your friends, family and neighbors at risk.” The advisory comes as Los Angeles continues to see at least 4,500 new daily Covid-19 cases and scores of new deaths

On Saturday Los Angeles Public Health confirmed 4,860 new cases, 193 new deaths and 4,607 current hospitalizations. To date, Los Angeles has recorded 1,434,422 total coronavirus cases and 17,955 deaths.

“Cases and hospitalizations are going down, but remain high, and we cannot afford to engage in risky activities that could result in this virus spreading more easily,” Public Health said in a statement. “When people from different households mix, this increases the risk of spread of COVID-19, especially if this occurs indoors and without face coverings and physical distancing.”

Officials suggest watching the Super Bowl with people with those who live in one’s household and virtually with friends and others who live elsewhere. However if Angelos decide to host or attend in-person Super Bowl events, officials say indoor events without face coverings and physical distancing could increase the spread of Covid-19.

If the advice for Super Bowl gatherings sounds familiar, it’s likely because the warnings are similar to those officials shared during the holiday season. Though it’s been more than a month since the winter holidays, Los Angeles County continues to experience the deadly toll and other consequences of the December-January surge.