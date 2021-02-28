L.A. County Coronavirus Update: Officials Report 1,730 New Cases As FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson’s One-Shot Vaccine

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles county continue to climb down from the record-breaking highs of the fatal holiday surge. On Saturday Los Angeles Public Health recorded 1,730 new confirmed cases – a significant decrease from the 6,917 cases reported exactly a month ago.

While the falling case statistics and rising vaccination rates seem to be promising, officials urge Angelenos to remain vigilant in practicing safety protocol as the virus continues to take lives. In addition to new cases, officials also reported 93 new deaths and 1,733 current hospitalizations.

The latest coronavirus counts for Los Angeles County come as the FDA approved the one-shot Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Patients who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will only need one shot, as opposed to the two doses required from the Modern and Pfizer vaccinations.

On Friday California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California will receive a large shipment of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The latest Los Angeles count also comes at the heels of the House’s approval of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief and recovery bill. Passed early Saturday, the American Rescue Plan will increase unemployment benefits, housing assistance and direct payments. Read more about it here.

To date Los Angeles County officials have reported a total of 1, 190,894 coronavirus cases and 21,328 deaths caused by the virus.