LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Names Former BET Executive James Cuthbert As President

EXCLUSIVE: LL Cool J’s hip-hop brand for music, content and Black culture has named former BET executive James Cuthbert as President to oversee the growth of the company. Cuthbert will report to LL Cool J who will remain as CEO.

Cuthbert brings over 15 years of experience in the industry, having held executive positions at global media and CPG companies such as Red Bull, The Coca-Cola Company, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and at non-profit organizations including KIPP Philadelphia Charter Schools and The Center for Youth Service. He most recently served as SVP of Brand Marketing & Strategy at BET, where he helped redefine the brand and network.

“It’s been fascinating to watch how LL Cool J has morphed what started as a song into a multi-platform media, commerce, and experiences business, inclusive of a widely listened to radio station with SiriusXM, a digital media site and thriving commerce business,” said Cuthbert. “I am looking forward to working closely with the team to further expand and grow the brand.”

“We want to leverage the tremendous growth from 2020 and continue expanding our premium content, e-commerce, and experience offerings,” added LL Cool J. “James has an extremely impressive track record of helping brands carve out their voice, and with him at the helm, I feel confident that we’ll be able to cultivate the right relationships and further define what Rock The Bells means.”

The appointment of Cuthbert as President comes at a time when Rock the Bells expands and grows its brand. In June, the company named after LL Cool J’s hit single extended the brand beyond its SiriusXM radio channel with the launch of a new multi-platform destination dedicated to celebrating, honoring, and preserving timeless and classic hip-hop through a modern lens. Since launching in 2018, Rock The Bells has honored and amplified hip-hop and the culture’s core elements of MC’s, DJ’s, breakers and graffiti artists. The company provides audiences with hip-hop-centered storytelling, commerce and virtual experiences.