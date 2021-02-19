Lisa Joy Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Reminiscence’ Sets End Of Summer Release

Warner Bros. has put Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy’s feature directorial debut Reminiscence back on the calendar after temporarily pulling it off. The Hugh Jackman sci-fi thriller is set to hit theaters and the HBO Max service on Sept. 3, Labor Day weekend.

The movie previously had a release date of April 16.

Currently scheduled for a Labor Day theatrical release is Paramount’s Jackass and Screen Gems/Constantin’s reboot of Resident Evil starring Kaya Scoldelario.

Pic follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, Nico Parker also star.

Joy wrote and she produces with Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder.

Jackman dropped a small teaser on his social media channels this morning: