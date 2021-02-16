Lionsgate Lands Comedy ‘Wine & Crime’ From ‘2 Broke Girls’ Star Beth Behrs

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has landed the comedy script Wine & Crime from writers Cassie Daniels, Mark Bartosic and Beth Behrs , marking the first writing project for the 2 Broke Girls star. Kristin Burr will produce the comedy mystery for Lionsgate through her Burr! Productions, which is based at the studio. Jessica Friedman will co-produce.

In the movie, a group of baby boomer female friends and true crime enthusiasts bond over their shared love of Sancerre and serial killers when suddenly they find themselves thrust into the middle of their own true crime investigation.

Aaron Janus and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Phil Strina negotiated the deal for the studio.

While this marks her first major script sale, Behrs is best known for her starring roles on CBS’s long-running series 2 Broke Girls and, currently, The Neighborhood. She is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Daniels and Bartosic work as a writing team includes the screenplay for DreamWorks and Montecito’s Besties. They are represented by Stride Management and Kopeikin Law.