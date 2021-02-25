‘Lioness’: Feature Doc On UK Boxing Star Nicola Adams Lands At Film Constellation – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Adams, the Olympic boxing champion and LGBT icon, will be the subject of feature documentary Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story.

The project comes from Salon Pictures, the producers of the BAFTA nominated fashion doc McQueen, and director Helena Coan, whose credits include Audrey, about the screen icon. Salon’s Nick Taussig and Annabel Wigoder are producing with Laure Vaysse of Rep Productions (Billie).

The movie is now in production and Film Constellation has boarded sales ahead of the European Film Market, with UK rights already having been snapped up.

The film will chart Adams’ rise from the streets of Leeds to being a boxing champion as well as a notably rare LGBT sports figure. Adams has been a full participant in the project.

“I hope this documentary will help inspire young people to realise that whatever adversities life might throw at you, you can overcome them,” said Adams. “Sometimes it might feel as if the world is stacked against you, but through hard work, compassion and determination you can achieve your dreams.”

“We’re thrilled to be making a documentary with Nicola. She is an important and much needed source of inspiration in the world right now, displaying great courage both in the ring and outside of it,” added Nick Taussig of Salon Pictures.

Fabien Westerhoff, CEO of Film Constellation: “Lioness is an incredible story of guts and determination, and chasing one’s dream in spite of prejudice. Nicola Adams has dodged the toughest punches life and sport can throw. We can’t wait to share her inspiring story with audiences worldwide.”