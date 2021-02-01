Linsey Davis, Whit Johnson To Anchor Weekend ‘World News Tonight’

ABC

Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson have been tapped to anchor the weekend broadcasts of ABC News’ World News Tonight, succeeding Tom Llamas.

Davis will anchor on Sunday, and Johnson will helm Saturday, the network said.

“Linsey and Whit are both familiar faces at the World News Tonight desk, having filled in on the weekends and for David during the week,” ABC News President James Goldston said in a memo to staff. “They join the dedicated team as World News Tonight with David Muir wrapped a stellar year as the #1 program on all of television, broadcast and cable, for 23 weeks during the pandemic, polarizing election and deep divides in our country, the Saturday program won across all key demos last season for the first time in over two decades and the Sunday edition won the season in Total Viewers for the first time in 23 years.”

Llamas had his final broadcast on the network on Sunday, but no announcement has been made of his future plans. He reportedly is heading to NBC News, but the network has not commented.

Davis has been anchoring ABC News Live’s evening newscast in primetime, and was moderator at Democratic presidential debates last February and in September, 2019. She will continue to anchor the ABC News Live newscast from Monday to Thursday, and the network will have rotating anchors on Friday.

Johnson has been one of the network’s lead reporters on covering the Covid-19 crisis, and has anchored special coverage events on the network and ABC News Live. He previously was a morning anchor at KNBC and Washington correspondent and fill-in anchor at CBS News. The network said that he will continue to co-anchor GMA Weekend.