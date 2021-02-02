Click to Skip Ad
‘Line Of Duty’: BBC Extends Season 6 Of Police Drama, Premiere “Coming Soon”

Line Of Duty
Line Of Duty was among the victims of the lockdown. World Productions/BBC

The BBC has announced that the sixth season of its hit police corruption drama Line Of Duty will be extended by an episode.

The World Productions series, which plays on Netflix in a number of major territories and features on BritBox and Acorn TV in the U.S., will run for seven episodes rather than six when it returns this year.

Announcing the extension, the BBC said Season 6 of Jed Mercurio’s show would debut “soon.” It follows production being delayed last March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a short clip announcing the extension, featuring Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings) and Martin Compston (Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott):

