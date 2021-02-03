Lily Collins On ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2 Romance: “I Think She’s Still Exploring The Prospects”

With a Golden Globe nomination for her eponymous Emily in Paris role announced Wednesday morning, Lily Collins told Deadline she’s “honored” to be counted, and thrilled by the show’s nomination and by the several nominations for her “Mank family”—David Fincher’s film in which she starred alongside Gary Oldman.

Netflix series Emily in Paris took the Covid binge-watching world by storm with its eye-candy comedic take on an American girl’s relocation to the city of lights. “Emily allows for a sense of adventure,” Collins said of the show’s huge fanbase. “There’s the aesthetic of you’re able to lose yourself in of another country… That sense of adventure I think we’re all craving more than ever.”

In Season 1 of the Darren Star-created show, Emily stumbled into a romance with her chef neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and made friends including wannabe professional singer Mindy (Ashley Park), so, since the show was renewed for a second season, what might the future might hold for Emily?

Romantically, Emily’s future with Gabriel looked bleak last season, since it was revealed he was in a relationship with Camille (Camille Razat). “I don’t know what they’re writing right now,” Collins said, “but I think it would be a little early for Emily to lock something in. I think she’s still exploring the prospects. Honestly I think Emily doesn’t even know [what will happen], and that’s the beauty of the way that they write the show. She has yet to find all the qualities she maybe is looking for. But that being said, there is that connection with Gabriel, but now she has Camille in that love triangle, so I think there’s still experiences to be had, adventure to be had and she’s still finding herself.”

Otherwise, we can expect more fun to unfold for Emily in the friendship arena. “I’m just so excited that Mindy has moved in with her,” Collins said. “So I can’t wait to hopefully see what madness ensues there.”

Collins is also looking forward to perhaps going further into her character’s backstory. “The first season, we only had ten episodes to really explore her new friends at work and who she meets outside of work, so I’m excited to dive deeper into those back stories and spend more tie intermingling the two groups of people that she meets… Now that we’ve seen her with all these ‘Parisisms’, maybe we get to actually get to a bit more of her backstory, and experience that with some of the other characters. But you always know with Emily you’re going to have humor and you’re going to have adventure. There’s going to be no shortage of that coming up—and great fashion.”

As for when the show will begin shooting again, Collins said, “We’re aiming to hopefully be going back soon. Hopefully in spring time. We’re trying to move forward. Again everything is Covid pending. When we got confirmed for Season 2 it made us all even more excited and even more anxious to get back. Of course there are so many regulations right now and we want to be safe, but we want to get back.”